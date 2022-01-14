Negotiations continue regarding the reform on Local Administration

Ongoing negotiations take place regarding the reform on Local Administration, with ruling DISY party suggesting that Aradippou Municipality leaves Larnaca and is united with Kellia and Troulloi.

Since that however, would increase the Municipalities to 21 from the 17 that the government wants, DISY suggested that the Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality joins Larnaca together with Leivadia.

This proposal was submitted yesterday but more changes are possible in the remaining meetings.

Yesterday’s development reveals the size of reactions by local bodies, given that the pre-election campaign for the Presidential Elections has already begun.