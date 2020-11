Famagusta seems to have a negative record of confirmed COVID-19 cases found by antigen rabid tests, compared to other towns.

From 16 November, when the rapid tests began until 22 November, according to the official data of the Health Ministry, Famagusta is first regarding confirmed cases with 2.38% of positive samples.

Specifically, during the past week there have been 1893 rapid tests and there were 45 confirmed cases.

(philenews/CNA)