Negative impact of lockdown on mental health of children, adolescents

The impact on mental health of children and adolescents from the coronavirus and protracted lockdown is very negative since these age groups are not made to be confined at home.

This is what Anthi Loutsiou who is a clinical psychologist and head of education at the Department of Psychology of the University of Cyprus told Philenews.

“Children are not made to be confined at home. Their nature and need for a global development require them to have multiple stimuli in their daily lives,” she said.

“Children become even more vulnerable while adolescents are at the risk of losing life-long friendships built while at school because of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns,” she added.

Loutsiou also said a meaningful connection between children and parents can lead to their support, empowerment and development, but this is especially developed at school.

However, she noted, the school institution unfortunately tends to focus only on the learning part.

“I’m more worried about teenagers. The point of reference at that age is their peers and not so much the parents,” she said.

“It is possible, that is, that they are deprived of life friendships. Of course, teenagers continue to have contacts, but these are online. And this may make their relationship more casual and less sustainable in the long-term,” she added.