News Local What you need to know if you are travelling to Cyprus

As part of the Government’s strategy for managing the corona virus pandemic, the safeguarding of Public Health and limiting the entry of Covid-19 incidents through gateways into the country, the Ministry of Health has been implementing a country categorisation system since May that changes according to the assessment of their epidemiological risk.

Depending on what category the country they’re coming from is in, passengers must comply with specific measures, as follows:

For passengers from Category A countries, nor a Covid-19 laboratory diagnostic test certificate or quarantine are required.

Passengers arriving from Category B countries are required to have a laboratory diagnostic test no later than 72 hours before departure and to present a Certificate proving a negative PCR test for the virus.

Cypriot citizens and permanent residents of the Republic arriving from Category B countries, have the option to undergo the molecular test upon arrival at the airport. It is stressed that these individuals must remain in quarantine until the test result is issued.

Finally, for passengers travelling from countries included in Category C, and according to the Decree of the Minister of Health (No. 30), entry to the Republic is allowed only to certain categories of citizens. It is stressed that these individuals must remain strictly in quarantine for 14 days.

For children aged 12 and under, regardless of the Category in which their country of origin falls, a laboratory diagnostic test is not required at Cypriot Airports nor is the presentation of a negative test certificate from their country of origin.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
