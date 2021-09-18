Nearly 2,800 people have been vaccinated with the third booster dose of the COVID19

Nearly 2,800 people have been vaccinated by Friday with the third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 1,752 nursing home residents as well as 510 health professionals and 531 individuals who are part of the vulnerable groups, were vaccinated.

Those who have undergone transplants, people with immunodeficiency and HIV/AIDS, have been informed and are being vaccinated, while the Ministry is also informing cancer patients and those receiving biological agents to come forward.

Vaccinations are already underway for health professionals of the State Health Services Organisation (SHSO). The Ministry will announce more information about third dose vaccinations for those aged 65 and over.