Near zero domestic bookings on weekdays, says hotel association

Hotels which have or will open in the coming days mostly count on Cypriot residents for business this year. However, these are weekend tourists, the Cyprus Hotel Association’s Director General Philokypros Roussounides has told Phileleftheros, noting that interest is still low.

Roussounides estimates that hoteliers will offer more attractive packages in July and called on the public to reach out to hotels directly to obtain the special prices on offer for Cyprus residents.

“For the time being, Cypriots are only interested in weekend escapes, while bookings for weekdays are close to zero,” he said but believes that bookings will increase nearer the holiday leave period for Cypriots.

Roussounides mentioned that travel agents will also offer packages for domestic tourists, which will boost demand.

Meanwhile, districts have embarked on a hunt to attract domestic tourism with posters, ads, competitions, while each region is doing its own promotion through the media and social media to gain customers.

Larnaca has released its own promo video with the motto ‘So close, so much’, while Paphos’ tourist information centre invites visitors to experience the nature of the area.

Nicosia invites locals to visit ‘the brightest capital of Europe’ via its museums and long history while Protaras and Ayia Napa are promoting their beaches to attract locals and foreigners alike.

