A tragedy almost occurred in the Greek special forces, when during an exercise a paratrooper was literally hanging out of the aircraft.

According to Greek Star channel which broadcast the relevant images, a Greek C-130 which was transferring officers of the special forces took off from Larnaca Airport.

At 5,000 feet, the plane dropped the first paratrooper. Unfortunately, his parachute did not open and he remained hanging in the air. Finally, the other officers pulled him up.