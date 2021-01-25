Photos Navalny supporters protest his arrest, in Moscow

Navalny supporters protest his arrest, in Moscow

Law enforcement officers detain a woman during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021.

Source:REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov 

