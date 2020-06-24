Nava owners plead not guilty to breaking quarantine decrees

The owners of the Protaras nightclub Nava on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to breaking the coronavirus decrees by admitting more guests than permitted over the Kataklysmos weekend, philenews reports.

It said the hearing was set for July 10.

Five charges concern operating without a permit. The company and one of the owners pleaded guilty and the other owner pleaded not guilty.

The other five charges concern breaking the quarantine law, with all three pleading not guilty.

Famagusta district court set the trial for July 10.

The club has meanwhile obtained permits.