NAVA nighclub closed again due to COVID violations

Last night a notification for suspension of operation was submitted to NAVA nightclub in the district of Famagusta for serious violations of the Decrees and measures taken to contain COVID-19.

Specifically and according to a Police announcement, during a check, more than 1,000 people were found at the place, many of them dancing, without keeping social distancing.

The nightclub will remain closed as of Monday 9 August when the case will be presented before Court. This is the fifth time the specific establishment is found violating the relevant decrees.