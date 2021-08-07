NewsLocalNAVA nighclub closed again due to COVID violations

NAVA nighclub closed again due to COVID violations

Last night a notification for suspension of operation was submitted to NAVA nightclub in the district of Famagusta for serious violations of the Decrees and measures taken to contain COVID-19.

Specifically and according to a Police announcement, during a check, more than 1,000 people were found at the place, many of them dancing, without keeping social distancing.

The nightclub will remain closed as of Monday 9 August when the case will be presented before Court. This is the fifth time the specific establishment is found violating the relevant decrees.

By gavriella
Previous articleHigh concentrations of dust in the air, vulnerable groups should avoid open spaces
Next articlePolice to intervene in protests if needed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros