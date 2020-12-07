News Local NAVA club owners fined with almost €15,000 for operating during pandemic

Famagusta district court on Monday fined controversial NAVA night club owners in Protaras with almost €15,000 for violating coronavirus rules aiming to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The first owner, aged 36, was slapped with a fine of €2,400 and the second, aged 39, of €4,800 while the company has to pay a total of €7,200.

They were found guilty of nine charges related to the Mediterranean island’s Infection Law.

The operation of the club in Protaras over a long weekend in June had sparked outrage among the public and the Health and Justice Ministries.

Because the coronavirus decrees in place effectively prohibited the operation of clubs due to the difficulty of maintaining health and safety protocols in place.

By Annie Charalambous
