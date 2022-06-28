EUEnvironmentHiking on nature trail at Xyliatos dam on July 3

Hiking on nature trail at Xyliatos dam on July 3

The Green Shield in collaboration with the Cyprus Free Mountainers, co-organises a hike on the nature trail of the Xyliatos dam.
The path of Xyliatos (Xyliatos area) is a small and beautiful path of 4 km. It is a circular path that goes around the dam. The forest that surrounds the path is called “Brothers”. It is characterized as an easy path and the maximum altitude is 593 meters!
Live a unique experience in nature!
The hike will end at the picnic area of ​​the Xyliatos dam where a diploma of participation and an honorary medal will be given to all participants. Hikers can participate in all the activities of the festival which starts at 1:00 pm
Wear suitable mountaineering or sports shoes or anything else that tightens the foot well and does not slip. A cane will help on the small uphill and downhill. All participants in the hike will be given a hat for the sun, a T-shirt, and a bottle of water.

When Sunday, July 3 at 10:45 am
Where Xyliatos Dam
To participate please message Gavriel at 97 780034
By Lisa Liberti
Useful Links

