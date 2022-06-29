NewsLocalNaturalization of Egyptian Salem to Assizes Court

Naturalization of Egyptian Salem to Assizes Court

Salem
Salem

The case of the naturalization of Egyptian businessman Mohammed Abdelrahman Mohamed Salem and of two relatives of him has been set for 8 July at the Nicosia Assizes Court.

According to Phileleftheros information, the parties involved have already been subpoenaed and are officially aware of the charges.

The natural persons accused, who are related to the naturalization of Salem, of his son and his daughter, are members of the Zavos Group Management Services and of the legal office of Tsangarides LLC.

It is reminded that Salem and his children seem to have invested 6 million euros in immobile properties in order to get the Cypriot citizenship. However, it seems that 1.5 million has been returned to them while the relevant residences have not been built.

