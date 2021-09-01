Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XXVII. Arnies trail (circular)

The main points of interest on this trail are the cave where, according to tradition, St. Dimitrianos lived as a hermit, and the locality of the natural spring “arnies”, from where it took its name. The path passes through vineyards, working farms and hillsides with bushes and isolated trees. It also goes through the village of St. Dimitrianos, where the visitor has access to several facilities like drinking water and toilets.

Start: Pafos-Panagia road, a little outside of Agios Dimtrianos village.

Length: