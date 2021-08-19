Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XXV. Kampos tou Livadiou (circular)

Points of interest: The first 1,000 metres of the trail are common with the Kampos tou Livadiou – Mnimata Piskopon Trail. With its positioning near the edge of a cliff, the trail offers views toward Chromium River, Solea Valley, Morfou Bay and the tip of Chionistra. It is particularly enjoyable as it passes through thickets of black pine and a significant number of century­ old black pines and junipers. There are also points of geological interest (dunite, harzburgite). The entire trail is located within the Troodos National Forest Park, which is a Natura 2000 area.

The Kampos tou Livadiou Natural Trail is connected to the picnic site with drinking water, barbecue place and capacity to accommodate up to 400 people. It is located at the Kakopetria – Troodos road, 8 km from Karvounas and 2 km before Troodos Square and dirt path to the right of the road.

Flora: While hiking you can study the endemic plants: Cyprus skullcap (Scutellaria cypria subsp. cypria), Troodos Alyson (Alyssum troodi), golden oak (Quercus alnifolia), Troodos sage (Salvia willeana) and the indigenous barberry (Berberis cretica) and white beam (Sorbus aria ssp.cretica).