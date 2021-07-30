in-cyprusNatural trails of Cyprus. Part XXIV. Lythrodontas – Agros Cycling Route

Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XXIV. Lythrodontas – Agros Cycling Route

From Lythrodontas village you enter directly in the Machairas forest and after climbing a total of 915m you reach the Machairas monastery. From there the route heads west and passes through the small villages of Lazanias and Gourri, where the it turns south to Farmakas.

From Farmakas it heads southwest and descends towards the main Lefkosia – Palaichori road, with the Palaichori dam to the left. From there the road climbs to the left to go through Apliki, climbing steadily for 5km until it reaches Palaichori and from there you continue south towards the village of Agros which is located 13,9km from Palaichori.

Difficulty rate: Quite a difficult course. It requires a road bike with low/ easy gear ratios.

Road condition: For the most part this route is on paved roads.
Route Description: This excursion is especially designed to combine an ascent into the Machairas forest with a descent into Lemesos, travelling through the Pitsylia area or further up to Troodos, or even returning to Lefkosia via an alternative route.

Distance: 51.0km
Elevation Gain: 2430m
Highest point: 1266m
Lowest point: 419m
Loop: NO
Terrain: Mountain
Road surface: Paved

By Lisa Liberti
