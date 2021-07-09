DiscoverOutdoor AdventuresNatural trails of Cyprus. Part XXI. Chrysovrysi - Troodos Forest, Limassol district...

Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XXI. Chrysovrysi – Troodos Forest, Limassol district (linear)

Almost the entire trail is located within the Troodos National Forest Park, which is a Natura 2000 area. The last 300 metres of the trail are on a dirt road that is used by the residents of Amiantos for their agricultural operations. Gabbro rock formations, i.e. ultrabasic plutonic rocks belonging to the Troodos ophiolite complex, prevail along the trail. The route ends up on the Karvounas – Amiantos road, approximately 1.4 kilometres from the village of Amiantos. The A.G. Leventis Botanical Garden of Troodos and the Troodos Geopark Visitor Centre are located within the limits of the asbestos mine.

Chrysovrysi (Linear) - Lemesos (Limassol) District, Troodos Forest Nature Trail

Flora: While hiking you can study the indigenous plants: plane (Platanus orientalis), Calabrian pine (Pinus brutia), strawberry tree (Arbutus adrachnae), terebinth (Pistacia terebinthus) and the endemic golden oak (Quercus alnifolia).

