Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XVII. Prodromos – Zoumi (linear)

The trail passes through rows of Black Pine trees (Pinus nigra subsp. pallasiana). At various points along the trail there are panoramic views of the Marathasa valley, Morfou Bay, Kykkos Monastery, Tripylos and Vouni Panagias. At Zoumi, the path joins with the Fragma Prodromou­ – Stavroulia nature trail. The path can also be circular if the walker chooses the Prodromos – Troodos road, with an extra distance of 2.7 kilometres. The trail is located within the Troodos National Forest Park.

Flora: While hiking you can study the endemic plants: Manouthkia (Pterocephalus multiflorus subsp. multiflorus – an evergreen small shrub with pale pink flowers), Troodos sage (Salvia willeana), Cyprus Germander (Teucrium cyprium subsp. cyprium).

Fauna: The main species of fauna found in the area are:

Mammals: Fox, hare, hedgehog.

Birds: Bonelli’s eagle, Eurasian jay, Wood pigeon, partridge, Cyprus warbler (endemic), Cyprus wheatear (endemic).

Reptiles: Cyprus viper, Montpellier snake.

GPS coordinates of the starting point: Lat: 34.952183 Lon: 32.833700
GPS coordinates of the ending point: Lat: 34.963214 Lon: 32.849812
Altitude of the starting point: 1,499m
Altitude of the highest peak: 1,475m
Altitude of the end peak: 1,314m
Starting point: The children’s play area in Prodromos.
Length: 3km
Estimated duration: 1 – 1.5 hour
Difficulty rate: 2

 

By Lisa Liberti
