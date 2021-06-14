Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XVI. Pissouromoutti – Akamas forest (circular trail)

Points of interest: There are many points of exceptional view along the trail, but the most impressive view is from the top of the hill. Here, you can seamlessly enjoy nature all around you (toward the south coast: Tzioni, Geranissos, Lara, Agios Georgios Pegeias, and toward the north coast: Chrysochou Bay).

Part of the trail passes through a pine forest that offers shade on warm summer days, making the walk particularly unique and enjoyable. Smigies picnic site has drinking water flowing directly to the area from a spring.

Flora: While hiking you can study the indigenous plants: Phoenician juniper (Juniperus phoenicea), lentisk (Pistacia lentiscus), terebinths (Pistacia terebinthus), rockroses (Cistus creticus, Cistus monspeliensis etc), wild thyme (Thymus capitatus).

GPS coordinates of the starting point: Lat: 35.023417 Lon: 32.333405 GPS coordinates of the ending point: Lat: 35.023417 Lon: 32.333405 Altitude of the starting point: 285m Altitude of the highest peak: 400m Altitude of the end peak: 285m Starting point: Smigies picnic site. Length: 3km Estimated duration: 2 hours Difficulty rate: 2 (upward and downward gradients around the hill)

Main photo: ChooseYourCyprus

Photos: dimitrisvetsikas1969