Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XV. Caledonia Waterfalls (Linear) in Limassol District

From the starting point (a) the trail passes through a dense forest and then runs alongside the Cold River (Krios Potamos), which has running water all year round. Eventual path passes by the Kalidonia Waterfall and finishes at the Psilodentro in Pano Platres.

In Troodos Square you can find the Environmental Information Centre for the Troodos National Forest Park.

Flora: While hiking you can study the endemic plants: Troodos sage (Salvia willeana), Purple Rock ­ Cress (Arabis purpurea), Thorny gorse (Genista fasselata subsp. crudelis), Urse mint (Mentha longifolia subsp. cyprica), Aphrodite’s spurge (Euphorbia veneris), Golden oak (Quercus alnifolia).

Fauna: The main species of fauna found in the area are:

Mammals: Fox, hare, hedgehog.

Birds: Bonelli’s eagle, Eurasian jay, Wood pigeon, partridge, Cyprus warbler (endemic), Cyprus wheatear (endemic).

Reptiles: Cyprus viper, Cyprus snake (endemic).