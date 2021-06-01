in-cyprusNatural trails of Cyprus. Part XV. Caledonia Waterfalls (Linear) in Limassol District

Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XV. Caledonia Waterfalls (Linear) in Limassol District

From the starting point (a) the trail passes through a dense forest and then runs alongside the Cold River (Krios Potamos), which has running water all year round. Eventual path passes by the Kalidonia Waterfall and finishes at the Psilodentro in Pano Platres.

In Troodos Square you can find the Environmental Information Centre for the Troodos National Forest Park.

Kalidonia (Linear) - Lemesos (Limassol) District, Troodos Forest Nature Trail

Flora: While hiking you can study the endemic plants: Troodos sage (Salvia willeana), Purple Rock ­ Cress (Arabis purpurea), Thorny gorse (Genista fasselata subsp. crudelis), Urse mint (Mentha longifolia subsp. cyprica), Aphrodite’s spurge (Euphorbia veneris), Golden oak (Quercus alnifolia).

Fauna: The main species of fauna found in the area are:

Mammals: Fox, hare, hedgehog.

Birds: Bonelli’s eagle, Eurasian jay, Wood pigeon, partridge, Cyprus warbler (endemic), Cyprus wheatear (endemic).

Reptiles: Cyprus viper, Cyprus snake (endemic).

GPS coordinates of the starting point: Lat: 34.914670 Lon: 32.870569
GPS coordinates of the ending point: Lat: 34.895785 Lon: 32.868541
Altitude of the starting point: 1,571m
Altitude of the highest peak: 1,571m
Altitude of the end peak: 1,238m
Starting point: (a) 350m from the main road of Troodos Square ­ Platres, 3km from the square. You can also access the starting point from the old Troodos ­ Platres road, after the Presidential Summer Residence
(b) At the Psilodentro (Tall Tree) above Pano (Upper) Platres.
Length: 3km
Estimated duration: 1.5 hour
Difficulty rate: 3

 

 

Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XIV. Atalanti (Circular) – Troodos Forest

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleWhere to get a free rapid test on Wednesday 2 June
Next articleMinister of Environment says Cyprus’ bathing waters of “excellent quality”

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros