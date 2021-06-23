Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XIX. Kyparissia forest – Germasogeia dam (linear)

The trail initially passes through areas of forest and then continues for a short distance along the Kyparissia River, offering panoramic views of the Germasogeia dam and Limassol. The trail runs through a forest, with clusters of Cypress trees (Cupressus sempervirens var. horizontalis), and connects to the circular trail of Germasogeia dam. The Kyparissia Forest is a Natura 2000 site.
Flora: While hiking you can study the endemic plants: Entire – Leaved Horehound (Acanthoprasium integrifolium), Kakomallis Alison (Alyssum chondrogynum), Thyme (Thymus integer), Shrubby knapweed (Ptilostemon chamaepeuce subsp. cyprius), Cyprus Yellow Sun Rose (Helianthemum obtusifolium).
Fauna: The main species of fauna found in the area are:
Mammals: Fox, hare, hedgehog.
Birds: Bonelli’s eagle, Wood pigeon, partridge, Cyprus warbler (endemic), Cyprus wheatear (endemic).
Reptiles: Cyprus viper, Cyprus lizard, Black whip snake.
|GPS coordinates of the starting point:
|Lat: 34.794998 Lon: 33.136578
|GPS coordinates of the ending point:
|Lat: 34.759798 Lon: 33.104231
|Altitude of the starting point:
|562m
|Altitude of the highest peak:
|692m
|Altitude of the end peak:
|140m
|Starting point:
|Around 3km from the main Parekklisia – Kellaki road.
|Length:
|(a) 3.7km (circular), (b) 11km (ends at Germasogeia Dam)
|Estimated duration:
|(a) 1.5 hour, (b) 3 – 3.5 hours
|Difficulty rate:
|(a) 2 (there is a steep downhill at the start), (b) 3 (there is a steep downhill at the start)