Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XIX. Kyparissia forest – Germasogeia dam (linear)

The trail initially passes through areas of forest and then continues for a short distance along the Kyparissia River, offering panoramic views of the Germasogeia dam and Limassol. The trail runs through a forest, with clusters of Cypress trees (Cupressus sempervirens var. horizontalis), and connects to the circular trail of Germasogeia dam. The Kyparissia Forest is a Natura 2000 site.

Flora: While hiking you can study the endemic plants: Entire – Leaved Horehound (Acanthoprasium integrifolium), Kakomallis Alison (Alyssum chondrogynum), Thyme (Thymus integer), Shrubby knapweed (Ptilostemon chamaepeuce subsp. cyprius), Cyprus Yellow Sun Rose (Helianthemum obtusifolium).

Fauna: The main species of fauna found in the area are:

Mammals: Fox, hare, hedgehog.

Birds: Bonelli’s eagle, Wood pigeon, partridge, Cyprus warbler (endemic), Cyprus wheatear (endemic).

Reptiles: Cyprus viper, Cyprus lizard, Black whip snake.