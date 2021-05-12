in-cyprusNatural trails of Cyprus. Part XIV. Atalanti (Circular) - Troodos Forest

Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XIV. Atalanti (Circular) – Troodos Forest

The trail goes around Chionistra mountain at an altitude of 1,700­-1,750 metres, passing through dense areas of black pine trees (Pinus nigra subsp.pallasiana) and Foetid Juniper (Juniperus foeditissima). One of the largest trees ­ Foetid Juniper ­ is found on the trail; it is 800 years old. There are wonderful views of all the areas of the island. The entrance tunnel of the chrome mine ­ which has been out of service since 1982 is particularly interesting. The first finishing point of the trail is nine kilometres along the Troodos-Prodromos road. To continue on the trail you must cross the main road and walk on the forest road of Katoikies Chromiou towards Agios Nikolaos tis Stegis church for around 200m, where a wooden sign points your direction;  the trail is approximately parallel to the main road and ends at Troodos Square, where you will find the Environmental Information Centre of Troodos National Forest Park. A fountain with drinking water is located three kilometres from the starting point heading towards Troodos Square.

Flora: While hiking you can study the endemic plants: Golden oak (Quercus alnifolia), Manouthkia (Pterocephalus multiflorus subsp. multiflorus – an evergreen small shrub with pale pink flowers), Urse mint (Mentha longifolia subsp. cyprica), Troodos Alison  (Alyssum troodi).

Fauna: The main species of fauna found in the area are:

Mammals: Mouflon, Fox, hare, hedgehog.

Birds: Bonelli’s eagle, Eurasian jay, Wood pigeon, partridge, Cyprus warbler  (endemic), Cyprus wheatear (endemic).

Reptiles: Cyprus viper, Cyprus snake (endemic).

GPS coordinates of the starting point: Lat: 34.924239 Lon: 32.880879
GPS coordinates of the ending point: Lat: 34.924275 Lon: 32.880956
Altitude of the starting point: 1,725m
Altitude of the highest peak: 1,830m
Altitude of the end peak: 1,748m
Starting point: Troodos Square.
Length: 14km
Estimated duration: 4 – 5 hours
Difficulty rate: 2

By Lisa Liberti
