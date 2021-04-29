ReligionFamagustaNatural trails of Cyprus. Part XII. Kavos circular trail at Cavo Greco

Natural trails of Cyprus. Part XII. Kavos circular trail at Cavo Greco

The trail is located at Cape Gkreko within the boundaries of the National Forest Park, which is a Natura 2000 area. The trail first passes through a pine tree landscape and then through low, shrubby vegetation. All along the trail, there are many points of exceptional view, the most impressive of which is at the hilltop, from where you can enjoy an unobstructed nature view on all the points of the horizon.

Kavos (Circular) - Ammochostos (Famagusta) District, Cape Gkreko National Forest Park Nature Trail

To the east you can see the tip of the cape (Pidalion) where the lighthouse and the facilities of a French radio station (SOMERA) are located: to the west there is the tourist resort of Agia Napa; to the north the main part of the National Forest Park, and to the south the pristine waters and rugged coastline.

The impressive cliffs on the south side of the hill are ideal for rock climbing enthusiasts. The Kavos Trail connects to the Sea Caves – Agioi Anargyroi Trail.

Flora: While hiking you can study the indigenous plants: Phoenician juniper (Juniperus phoenicea), lentisk (Pistacia lentiscus), wild thyme (Thymus capitatus), prickly burnet (Sarcopoterium spinosum), and the endemic Cyprus bosea (Bosea cypria).

GPS coordinates of the starting point: Lat: 34.963785 Lon: 34.067116
GPS coordinates of the ending point: Lat: 34.963785 Lon: 34.067116
Altitude of the starting point: 64m
Altitude of the highest peak: 70m
Altitude of the end peak: 64m
Starting point: Old quarry.
Length: 1.2km
Estimated duration: 45 minutes
Difficulty rate: 1

