Natural trails of Cyprus. Part X. Adonis, Akamas Forest

This trail offers beautiful views of Polis Chrysochous, the Pafos (Paphos) Forest and the Akamas peninsula. The path runs past Pyrgos tis Rigainas (Queen’s Tower) and connects with the Smigies trail at Kefalovrysia (where there is a fountain of non­ potable water), and with the Afroditi trail at Pyrgos tis Rigainas.

Also noteworthy is the 500 ­year­ old oak tree, which is located near the ruins of the tower. To return full circle, the trail follows the main road that connects the Loutra tis Afroditis (Baths of Aphrodite) with Polis for about 400 metres. At the starting point of the trail you can visit the Botanical Gardens of Akamas.

Flora: While hiking you can study the endemic plants: Cyprus Bosea (Bosea cypria), Shrubby knapweed (Ptilostemon chamaepeuce var. cyprius), Entire – Leaved Horehound (Acanthoprasium integrifolium), Sweet Marjoram (Origanum majorana var. tenuifolium), Cyprus Golden ­ Drop (Onosma fruticosa), Cyprus sage (Phlomis cypria var. occidentalis).

Fauna: The main species of fauna found in the area are:

Mammals: Fox, hare, hedgehog.

Birds: Wood pigeon, partridge, Cyprus warbler (endemic), Cyprus wheatear (endemic).

The forest of Akamas serves as a resting point for many migratory birds.

Reptiles: Cyprus viper, Cyprus lizard, Black whip Snake

GPS coordinates of the starting point: Lat: 35.056063 Lon: 32.345565
GPS coordinates of the ending point: Lat: 35.056063 Lon: 32.345565
Altitude of the starting point: 35m
Altitude of the highest peak: 319m
Altitude of the end peak: 35m
Starting point: 400m before the Loutra tis Afroditis (Baths of Aphrodite).
Length: 7.5km
Estimated duration: 3 – 4 hours
Difficulty rate: 3

 

