Natural trails of Cyprus. Part VIII. Chrysovrysi, Troodos Forest

Almost the entire trail is located within the Troodos National Forest Park, which lies within Natura 2000 protected area. The last 300 metres of the trail are on a dirt road that is used by the residents of Amiantos for their agricultural activities.

Gabbro rock formations, i.e. ultrabasic plutonic rocks belonging to the Troodos ophiolite complex, prevail along the trail. The route ends up on the Karvounas – Amiantos road, approximately 1.4 kilometres from the village of Amiantos.

The A.G. Leventis Botanical Garden of Troodos and the Troodos Geopark Visitor Centre are located within the limits of the asbestos mine.

Flora

While hiking you will see the indigenous plants: plane (Platanus orientalis), Calabrian pine (Pinus brutia), strawberry tree (Arbutus adrachnae), terebinth (Pistacia terebinthus) and the endemic golden oak (Quercus alnifolia).