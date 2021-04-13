DiscoverOutdoor AdventuresNatural trails of Cyprus. Part VIII. Chrysovrysi, Troodos Forest

Natural trails of Cyprus. Part VIII. Chrysovrysi, Troodos Forest

Almost the entire trail is located within the Troodos National Forest Park, which lies within Natura 2000 protected area. The last 300 metres of the trail are on a dirt road that is used by the residents of Amiantos for their agricultural activities.

Gabbro rock formations, i.e. ultrabasic plutonic rocks belonging to the Troodos ophiolite complex, prevail along the trail. The route ends up on the Karvounas – Amiantos road, approximately 1.4 kilometres from the village of Amiantos.

The A.G. Leventis Botanical Garden of Troodos and the Troodos Geopark Visitor Centre are located within the limits of the asbestos mine.

The magnificent Troodos Botanical Garden «Α.G. Leventis» - It is located in the heart of the Troodos National Forest Park

Flora

While hiking you will see the indigenous plants: plane (Platanus orientalis), Calabrian pine (Pinus brutia), strawberry tree (Arbutus adrachnae), terebinth (Pistacia terebinthus) and the endemic golden oak (Quercus alnifolia).

GPS coordinates of the starting point: Lat: 34.929738 Lon: 32.924810
GPS coordinates of the ending point: Lat: 34.927571 Lon: 32.934557
Altitude of the starting point: 1,308m
Altitude of the highest peak: 1,315m
Altitude of the end peak: 1,068m
Starting point: Karvounas – Troodos road, 300 metres from Chrysovrysi Spring.
Length: 1.5km
Estimated duration: 1 hour
Difficulty rate: 2

Natural trails of Cyprus. Part VII. Artemis forest

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article1,143 positions in several government sectors unfreeze
Next articleOKYpY clashes with private hospitals again

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros