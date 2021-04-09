Natural trails of Cyprus. Part VI. Cavo Greco

The Konnoi – Cyclops Cave Trail is situated within the Cavo Greco National Forest Park, which is a Natura 2000 area.

The trail follows a route parallel to the rugged shore. Passing through mostly shrubby vegetation, it reaches the natural Cyclops Cave.

The return route is on the same trail for about 250 metres. It then follows a downward path toward the beach and finally an uphill climb back to the starting point.

All along the trail, there is a seamless view of the turquoise waters and golden sands of Konnos beach, as well as of Agioi Anargyroi church.

Flora: While hiking you can study the plants: coastal boxthorn (Lycium schweinfurthii), prickly burnets (Sarcopoterium spinosum), Phoenician juniper trees (Juniperus phoenicea), acacia trees (Acacia sp.).