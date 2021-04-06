Natural trails of Cyprus. Part V. Kionia – Profitis Ilias (Linear) – Machairas Forest

Points of interest: The trail starts at the Kionia picnic site, where you can find a fountain with drinking water, and runs through a forest section where it affords great views of the Mesaoria plain, which belongs to the Machairas National Forest Park a Natura 2000 site. There is a perennial strawberry tree on the trail, whilst the picnic site boasts perennial pine and arar trees. The trail ends at the Profitis Ilias picnic site, approximately eight kilometres from Lythrodontas and six kilometres from Mandra tou Kambiou, via dirt roads.

Flora: While hiking you can study the endemic plants: Shrubby knapweed (Ptilostemon chamaepeuce var. cyprius), Golden oak (Quercus alnifolia), Purple Rock ­ Cress (Arabis purpurea), ‘Manouthkia’ (Pterocephalus multiflorus subsp. multiflorus – an evergreen small shrub with pale pink flowers).

Fauna: The main species of fauna found in the area are:

Mammals: Fox, hare, hedgehog.

Birds: Bonelli’s eagle, Eurasian jay, Wood pigeon, Partridge, Cyprus warbler (endemic),

Cyprus wheatear (endemic).

Reptiles: Cyprus viper, Black whip Snake, Cyprus lizard.