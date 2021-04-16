Natural trails of Cyprus. Part IX. Ezousa, Paphos District

The Environmental Information Centre houses exhibition areas with scenes and exhibits, as well as showing documentaries about the natural environment and biodiversity of the surrounding area.



There are excellent views along the way but the most impressive view is from the “Rock” on which the village church, devoted Saint Ilarion the Great, is built. Here, you can enjoy uninterrupted views of the Ezousa Valley below as well as taking in the beauty of nature itself.

Photo: My Cyprus Guide

From this particular point, visibility extends to the Pafos forest and the mountain range of Troodos. The trail crosses over the Ezousa Valley at a certain point with lush growth, especially Oriental Plane Tree and Oriental Alder which offer shade to travelers on hot summer days, making the walk a unique and pleasant experience.

Flora: While walking you will see the following indigenous plants: Cyprus cyclamen (Cyclamen cyprium), Bosea (Bosea cypria), Oleander (Nerium oleander), Oriental alder (Alnus orientalis), Oriental plane tree (Platanus orientalis), Oak tree (Quercus infectoria), Locust tree (Ceratonia siliqua), Terebinths (Pistacia Terebinthus), Kermes oak (Quercus coccifera), Spiny broom (Calicotome villosa).