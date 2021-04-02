Natural trails of Cyprus. Part IV. Kyparissia – Germasogeia dam – Limassol Forest

The trail initially passes through the forest and then continues along the Kyparissia River, offering panoramic views of the Germasogeia dam and the city of Limassol.

The trail runs through the forest and surrounded by hills with Cypress trees (Cupressus sempervirens var. horizontalis), and at some point connects to the circular trail of Germasogeia dam. The Kyparissia Forest is a Natura 2000 protected site.

Flora

While hiking you can explore the endemic plants: Entire – Leaved Horehound (Acanthoprasium integrifolium), Kakomallis Alison (Alyssum chondrogynum), Thyme (Thymus integer), Shrubby knapweed (Ptilostemon chamaepeuce subsp. cyprius), Cyprus Yellow Sun Rose (Helianthemum obtusifolium).

Fauna

The main species of fauna found in the area are:

Mammals: Fox, hare, hedgehog.

Birds: Bonelli’s eagle, Wood pigeon, partridge, Cyprus warbler (endemic), Cyprus wheatear (endemic).

Reptiles: Cyprus viper, Cyprus lizard, Black whip snake.