NATO foreign ministers pose for family photo after Finland, Sweden talks

Nato Family Photo With Sweden And Finland
NATO is confident it can overcome objections by Turkey and quickly admit Finland and Sweden, its deputy chief said on Sunday (May 15), as the alliance prepares for a historic enlargement in the Nordic region prompted by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto confirmed that his country would apply for membership and Sweden is expected to follow suit as public support for membership has grown amid security concerns.

Foreign ministers from NATO’s 30 member states are holding two days of talks this weekend in Berlin that are focused on the two Nordic countries’ membership bids.

By gavriella
