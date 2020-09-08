Nationwide research for Covid-19 immunity in Cyprus’ population

A new research is being carried out in Cyprus in order to obtain a series of data in relation to the new coronavirus with the main objective being determining the degree of immunity to Covid-19, as well as the immunogenicity of surface antigens.

The research is carried out by the Department of Molecular Virology of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING).

Specifically, as stated in the CING newsletter, the relevant research program, which was approved by the National Bioethics Committee of Cyprus, will deal with the detection of antibodies in individuals who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following a molecular test performed with the internationally recognised RT-PCR method, the detection of antibodies in individuals with a Covid-19 negative test, and the detection of antibodies in subjects who have not been tested.

According to the Director of the Department of Molecular Virology Dr. Christina Christodoulou who is also the person in charge of the program, the research is conducted nationwide and is based on blood samples given on a voluntary basis and after the volunteers sign a consent form.