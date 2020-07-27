Red alert for forest fires all over Cyprus

The Department of Forestry issued a red alert on Monday stressing that the risk of a fire breaking out and spreading fast is extremely high.

The announcement also said that lighting fires without permission as well as throwing down cigarette butts and lit matches is strictly prohibited and constitutes an offence.

The use of welding tools or agricultural equipment that produces heat is also strictly prohibited.

The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to 50,000 euro or both, it added.

Lighting a fire for the purpose of food preparation is allowed only in barbecues located in designated picnic areas on mountainous regions.

If smoke or a fire is detected, please call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Department) immediately.

Source: Philenews