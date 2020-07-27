News Local Red alert for forest fires all over Cyprus

Red alert for forest fires all over Cyprus

The Department of Forestry issued a red alert on Monday stressing that the risk of a fire breaking out and spreading fast is extremely high.

The announcement also said that lighting fires without permission as well as throwing down cigarette butts and lit matches is strictly prohibited and constitutes an offence.

The use of welding tools or agricultural equipment that produces heat is also strictly prohibited.

The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to 50,000 euro or both, it added.

Lighting a fire for the purpose of food preparation is allowed only in barbecues located in designated picnic areas on mountainous regions.

If smoke or a fire is detected, please call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Department) immediately.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleFlorida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York
Next articleLimassol mayor rings alarm bells over new Covid-19 outbreaks

Top Stories

Local

Five Turkish soldiers killed in car accident on the way to Cyprus (photos)

Maria Bitar -
Five Turkish soldiers who were to be transported  to staff the occupying army in Northern Cyprus  died in a car accident in Mersin, Turkey. According...
Read more
Local

Political Asylum seeker illegally employed found in possession of fake id

Maria Bitar -
A 48-year-old woman from Georgia arrived in Cyprus and applied for political asylum. Her application was rejected. However, the woman still resides in the Republic as...
Read more
Local

UK passengers to Cyprus upgraded to Category B as from August 1

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Monday announced that the United Kingdom is upgraded to Category B as from August 1, following an assessment of the...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local

Up to 350 people max at weddings till mid September

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that as from August 22 and up until September 15 the maximum number of people sitting at...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Five Turkish soldiers killed in car accident on the way to Cyprus (photos)

Maria Bitar -
Five Turkish soldiers who were to be transported  to staff the occupying army in Northern Cyprus  died in a car accident in Mersin, Turkey. According...
Read more
Local

Political Asylum seeker illegally employed found in possession of fake id

Maria Bitar -
A 48-year-old woman from Georgia arrived in Cyprus and applied for political asylum. Her application was rejected. However, the woman still resides in the Republic as...
Read more
Local

UK passengers to Cyprus upgraded to Category B as from August 1

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Monday announced that the United Kingdom is upgraded to Category B as from August 1, following an assessment of the...
Read more
Local

Up to 350 people max at weddings till mid September

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that as from August 22 and up until September 15 the maximum number of people sitting at...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros