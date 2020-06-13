News Local Nationwide checks on night spots and restaurants, 7 charged

Nationwide checks on night spots and restaurants, 7 charged

Police carry out checks at Engomi nightclub

 

Almost five hundred checks were conducted and 7 people charged nationwide over the past 24 hours, in a major operation on night spots, bars and restaurants conforming with the coronavirus measures.

Authorities checked 479 businesses.

In Paphos, 3 business owners were charged. Violations included a tavern without the necessary protection notices, a bar with a greater number of clients than what is allowed in an open space and a bar where an employee was not wearing a protective masks and gloves.

In the Famagusta area, the owner and employee of a coffee shop were fined for not wearing a mask, while in Larnaca two bars were fined for a greater number of clients than allowed in an open space.

According to the latest Health Ministry directive, the maximum number of people allowed inside is 75 and outside, 150.

By Constantinos Tsintas
