Nationwide checks on night spots and restaurants, 7 charged

Almost five hundred checks were conducted and 7 people charged nationwide over the past 24 hours, in a major operation on night spots, bars and restaurants conforming with the coronavirus measures.

Authorities checked 479 businesses.

In Paphos, 3 business owners were charged. Violations included a tavern without the necessary protection notices, a bar with a greater number of clients than what is allowed in an open space and a bar where an employee was not wearing a protective masks and gloves.

In the Famagusta area, the owner and employee of a coffee shop were fined for not wearing a mask, while in Larnaca two bars were fined for a greater number of clients than allowed in an open space.

According to the latest Health Ministry directive, the maximum number of people allowed inside is 75 and outside, 150.