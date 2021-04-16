National Surveillance Report notes increasing dynamic of COVID-19 maintained in Cyprus

The increasing dynamic of the COVID-19 pandemic has been maintained, according to the National Surveillance Report up until 13 April as there is an increase in the weekly positivity percentage.

The National Surveillance Report prepared by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health notes that until April 13th 2021, a total of 51,190 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 282 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.6%).

Between 31 March – 13 April, 2021, 6,656 cases were diagnosed. The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 749.5 per 100,000 population. From that, the median age was 34 years, 51.6% were females, 48.4% males.

By place of exposure, 1.2% were imported and 98.8% were locally-acquired. Up until April 15th, 2021, 244 people were still hospitalized while the median age of patients still hospitalized is 62 years and 37.3% are from Nicosia district. One hundred and 56 cases (63.9%) still hospitalised have comorbidities, while 39 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified, 32 are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 62 years and 26 (66.7%) are males. Twenty-nine (74.4%) patients currently in ICU have preexisting conditions.

Over the last 14 days, 69,096 RT PCR and 672,155 rapid antigen tests have been performed (7,781.1 RT PCR and 75,693.1 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).

A total of 51,190 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 have been diagnosed (laboratory-confirmed). In the last 14 days (31 March – 13 April 2021), 6,656 cases have been diagnosed. The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate of COVID-19 (per 100,000 population)1, a measure which reflects the number of active COVID-19 cases in the population, is 749.5 per 100,000 population.

Among 6,656 cases diagnosed since March 31st, 2021, 51.6% were females, 48.4% males.

By age group, cases included 1,428 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 years-old (21.5%), 4,407 adults aged 20-59 years (66.2%), 818 persons aged 60 years and older (12.3%).

The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 34 years.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 2,401 (36.1%) were reported in Nicosia district, 2,320 (34.9%) in Limassol, 1,152 (17.3%) in Larnaka, 456 (6.9%) in Pafos, 218 (3.3%) in Ammochostos, and 109 (1.6%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

In the last 14 days (31 March – 13 April, 2021), of 6,656 cases sampled and notified, 1.2% were imported and 98.8% were locally-acquired. A total of 26.7% reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 73.3% reported at least one symptom while 1,472 cases (22.1%) reported at least one comorbidity.

Among cases, 282 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until April 15th. The COVID-19 associated mortality is 31.8 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 185 men (65.6%) and 97 (34.4%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 80 years. By district of residence, deceased cases were 108 (38.3%) from Limassol, 93 (33%) from Nicosia, 48 (17%) from Larnaka, 19 (6.7%) from Pafos, 11 (3.9%) from Ammochostos, and three deaths (1.1%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

In total, 5.4% of people with COVID-19 received hospital care. The median age of hospitalized patients was 63 years. Hospitalized cases were mainly males, 58.2%.

The median age of patients still hospitalized until 15th of April 15th, 2021 is 62 years (IQR: 55-69 years), 57.4% are males, and 37.3% are from Nicosia district. Hundred-fifty-six cases (66.4%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Overall, 283 cases (10.3% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 68 years. ICU patients were mainly male 67.8% while the overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 13 days.

According to latest information until 15th April, 39 cases are still in ICU (including deaths / discharged on that day). The median age of current ICU patients is 62 years and 26 % are males. Twenty-nine (76.3%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

A total of 267 ICU patients (94.3% of all ICU patients) have been intubated – currently there are 32 patients intubated in ICU (including deaths/discharged/extubated on that day.

Until 13th April, 80.5% of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation.

(CNA)