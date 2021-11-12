National Surveillance Report: Age group of 10-19 years old mostly hit by COVID-19

New COVID-19 cases mostly concern the age group of 10-19 years old according to the Coronavirus Disease National Surveillance Report covering the period until November 8, 2021.

According to the data included in the Report, released on Friday, there seems to be a rising trend in the everyday diagnoses and a slight, for the time being, increase in hospitalisations. Moreover there is an increase in the cumulative effect in all districts particularly in Pafos and Famagusta.

Until November 8th, 2021, 125,110 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 587 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.5%). In the last 14 days (26 October – 8 November, 2021), 2,528 cases were diagnosed. The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 284.7 per 100,000 population. The median age was 35 years (IQR: 17-49); 51.3% were females (1,296), 48.7% males (1,230), and for two cases information was unknown at the moment. By place of exposure, information was available for 2,485 (98.3%) cases, of which 11% (274) were imported and 89% (2,211) were locally-acquired.

As of November 10th, 2021, 75 people were still hospitalised (currently notified and among those diagnosed till November 8th). The median age of patients still hospitalised due to COVID-19 (75, including those discharged on that day) is 63 years (IQR: 53-76 years), 57.3% (43) are males, and 35.2% (25 out of 71 with information on district) are from Nicosia district. Twenty-seven cases (45.8%) still hospitalised have comorbidities (out of 59 with available information).

As of November 10th, 2021, of seven cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified and diagnosed till November 8th, all patients are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 56 (IQR: 55-71) years and four (57.1%) are females.

According ot the Report over the last 14 days, 60,893 RT PCR and 680,508 rapid antigen tests have been performed (6,857.3 RT PCR and 76,633.8 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).

Among 2,528 cases diagnosed since October 26th, 2021, 51.3% were females (1,296), 48.7% males (1,230), and for two cases information was unknown.

By age group, cases included 703 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 years old (27.8%), 1,498 adults aged 20-59 years (59.3%), and 327 persons aged 60 years and older (12.9%). The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 35 years (IQR: 17-49 years). The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 41 years (IQR: 32-55 years).

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, district information was available for 2,477 (98%) cases, of which 802 (32.4%) were reported in Nicosia district, 701 (28.3%) in Limassol, 403 (16.3%) in Pafos, 381 (15.4%) in Larnaka, 186 (7.5%) in Famagusta, and 4 (0.2%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad.

In the last 14 days (26 October – 8 November, 2021), epidemiological link information was available for 2,485 (98.3%) cases, of which 11% (274) were imported and 89% (2,211) were locally-acquired.

Moreover, in the last 14 days (26 October – 8 November, 2021), information was available for 2,033 (80.4%) cases of which 4.6% (93) reported no symptoms and 95.4% (1,940) reported at least one symptom. Also, in the last 14 days (26 October – 8 November, 2021), information was available for 1,938 cases (76.7%) of which 325 cases (16.8%) reported at least one comorbidity.

Among cases diagnosed until November 8th 2021, 587 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until November 10th, 2021 (Case Fatality Risk – CFR: 0.5%).

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 66.1 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 376 men (64%) and 211 (36%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 77 years (IQR: 69-85 years). By district of residence, deceased cases were 212 (36.1%) from Limassol, 184 (31.3%) from Nicosia, 109 (18.6%) from Larnaka, 44 (7.5%) from Pafos, 30 (5.1%) from Famagusta, six deaths (1%) occurred among cases for which district information was not available, and two (0.3%) deaths were reported among cases who had a residence abroad.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 15 days (IQR: 8-23 days).

The median time from date of sampling to death (all-causes) was 14 days (IQR: 7-23 days).

In total, 4.6% (5,809) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of November 10h, 2021. The median age of hospitalised patients was 60 years (IQR: 4772 years). Excluding 6 cases (0.1%) for which sex information is not available, hospitalised cases were mainly males (3,283; 56.6%).

Overall, 617 cases (10.6% of all hospitalised patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 65 years (IQR: 57-73 years). ICU patients were mainly male (393; 63.7%).

The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 13 days (IQR: 8-22 days).

The number of cases currently in ICU is 0.8 per 100,000 population (as of November 25th, 2021, including deaths/discharged on that day).

A total of 589 ICU patients (95.5% of all ICU patients) have been intubated – currently all patients in ICU are intubated (including deaths/discharged/extubated on that day).

As of November 8th, 2021, among cases alive, 98.1% (122,041) of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation.