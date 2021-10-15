National Surveillance Report: A total of 87% of fatalities reported due to COVID

From the 644 people who passed away after being diagnosed with COVID until 13th October, 559 (87%), died due to COVID, according to the Deaths Report of the National Surveillance Report as of 11/10/2021.

In the last 14 days (28 September – 11 October, 2021), 1,345 cases were diagnosed. The median age was 34 years (IQR: 21-47 years); 51.5% were males (693), and 48.5% females (652). By place of exposure, information was available for 1,321 (98.2%) cases, of which 20.3% (268) were imported and 79.7% (1,053) were locally acquired.

Up until October 13th, 2021, 62 people were still hospitalised (currently notified and among those diagnosed till October 11th). The median age of patients still hospitalised due to COVID-19 (62, including those discharged on that day) is 64 years years, 61.3% (38) are males, and 35.1% (20 out of 57 with information on district) are from Limassol district. Twenty-six cases (53.1%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Twelve cases are in the intensive care units (ICU), 11 patients (92%) are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 68 (IQR: 58-73) years and 9 (75%) are males.

Over the last 14 days, 68,093 RT PCR and 633,965 rapid antigen tests have been performed (7,668.1 RT PCR and 71,392.5 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).

In the last 14 days (28 September – 11 October, 2021), 1,345 cases have been diagnosed. The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate of COVID-19 (per 100,000 population) is 151.5. ,

By age group, cases included 299 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 years old (22.2%), 886 adults aged 20-59 years (65.9%), and 160 persons aged 60 years and older (11.9%). The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 34 years (IQR: 21-47 years). The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 38 years (IQR: 29-53 years).

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, district information was available for 1,303 (96.9%) cases, of which 359 (27.6%) were reported in Limassol district, 331 (25.4%) in Nicosia, 230 (17.7%) in Pafos, 229 (17.6%) in Larnaka, 145 (11.1%) in Famagusta, and 9 (0.7%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad.

In the last 14 days (28 September – 11 October, 2021), epidemiological link information was available for 1,321 (98.2%) cases, of which 20.3% (n = 268) were imported and 79.7% (n = 1,053) were locally-acquired.

Regarding the clinical features from 28 September – 11 October, information was available for 1,011 (75.2%) cases of which 3.7% (37) reported no symptoms and 96.3% (974) reported at least one symptom.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 14 days (IQR: 8-23 days).

Regarding hospitalisation and intensive care unit (ICU3) admissions, in total, 4.7% (5,653) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of October 13th, 2021. The median age of hospitalised patients was 60 years. The median age of patients diagnosed till October 11th and still hospitalised, due to COVID-19, as of October 13th, 2021 (62, including those discharged on that day) is 64 years (IQR: 54-73 years), 61.3% (38) are males, and 35.1% (20 out of 57 with information on district) are from Limassol district. Twenty-six cases (53.1%) still hospitalised have comorbidities (out of 49 with available information).

Overall, 600 cases (10.6% of all hospitalised patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 66 years (IQR: 57-73 years). ICU patients were mainly male (n = 381; 63.5%). The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 13 days (IQR: 8-22 days).

As of October 11th, 2021, among cases alive, 98.7% (118,459) of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation.