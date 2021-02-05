National Report: Virus spread under control, but burden on health system continues

Although the spread of the coronavirus in Cyprus seems to have come significantly under control, there is still transmission in the community and the burden on the health system continues, the Ministry of Health points out regarding the National Surveillance Report, released on Friday, which includes coronavirus statistics until February 2nd, 2021.

It further notes that the rate of positivity in the general population shows a downward trend, taking into account the PCR and antigen tests. In relation to the antigen rapid tests, the weekly positivity rate is below 1%, the Ministry says, but stresses that the burden on the Health System continues, including on the Intensive Care Units, despite the slight decrease in the number of patients.

It notes that in view of the reopening of more sectors of the economy on February 8th, citizens must follow health protocols and emphasis will be given on more tests to prevent a new outbreak of cases and hospitalizations.

National Surveillance Report until 02/02/2021

—————

According to the report, until February 2nd, 2021, a total of 30,933 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 204 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.7%). The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 183 per 100,000 population. In the last 14 days (20 Jan – 02 Feb, 2021), 1,625 cases were diagnosed.The median age was 39 years 51.1% were female and 48.9% male.

By place of exposure: 1.2% were imported and 98.8% were locally-acquired.

Until February 3rd, 2021, 125 people were still hospitalized, their median age is 70 years 56.8% are males, and 37.6% are from Limassol district.

Of 28 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified, 24 are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 71 and 15 (53.6%) are males. Fifteen (53.6%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

Over the last 14 days, 23,461 RT PCR and 215,765 rapid tests have been performed (2,642 RT PCR and 24,297.9 rapid tests per 100,000 population).

Among 1,625 cases diagnosed since 20th January, 2021, 51.1% were female and 48.9% male.By age group, cases included 281 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 years-old (17.3%), 1,043 adults aged 20-59 years (64.2%), 396 persons aged 60 years and older (18.5%) and for one case (0.1%) age is currently not available. The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 39 years.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 732 (45.1%) were reported in Limassol district, 459 (28.3%) in Nicosia, 244 (15%) in Larnaka, 85 (5.2%) in Famagusta, 72 (4.4%) in Pafos, and 33 (2%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

As regards clinical figures, in the last 14 days (20 Jan-02 Feb, 2021), 35.2% ) reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 64.7% reported at least one symptom. Also, in the last 14 days (20 Jan-02 Feb, 2021), 465 cases (28.7%) reported at least one comorbidity.

Among cases, 204 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until February 3rd, 2021 (Case Fatality Risk – CFR: 0.7%). The COVID-19 associated mortality is 23 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 137 men (67.2%) and 67 (32.8%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 81 years (34.3%) from Nicosia, (29.2%) from Limassol, (19.1%) from Larnaka, (7.8%) from Pafos, (6.9%) from Famagusta and four deaths (2%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

Among cases, 247 deaths (all causes) were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until February 3rd, 2021 (CFR: 0.8%).

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 27.8 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 168 men (68%) and 79 (32%) women; the median age of all deaths was 81 years.

As regards hospitalisation and ICU admissions, in total, 5% (1,539) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, until February 3rd, 2021. The median age of hospitalised patients was 66 years . Hospitalised cases were mainly males 58.2%).

The median age of patients still hospitalised until 3rd of February, 2021 is 70 years 56.8% are males, and 37.6% are from Limassol district. Eighty-nine cases (71.2%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Overall, 159 cases (10.3% of all hospitalised patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 69 years and are mainly male (66.7%).

Until February 3rd, 2021 and based on records which rapidly evolve, 28 cases are still in ICU (including deaths / discharged on that day). The median age of current ICU patients is 71 years and 53.6% are males. Fifteen (53.6%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 3.2 per 100,000 population (until February 3rd, 2021, including deaths/discharged on that day).

A total of 147 ICU patients (92.5% of all ICU patients) have been intubated – currently there are 24 patients intubated in ICU (including deaths/discharged/extubated on that day).

Until February 3rd, 2021, among cases alive, 88.9% (27,267) of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation of which 1,315 (4.8%) tested negative two consecutive times, and 25,952 (95.2%) have been released as per later guidelines.