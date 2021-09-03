National Report: Significant decrease in all epidemiological indicators, deaths increase by 86% in August

A significant decrease in all epidemiological indicators has occurred, according to data in the National Surveillance Report as of 30th August, issued on Friday by the Ministry of Health.

The highest peak is in the 10-30 year olds’ epidemic curves where lower vaccination coverage and perhaps increased exposure to the virus were recorded in July. The report’s death analysis also show that the number of deaths with COVID-19 as the underlying cause has increased by 86% in August, compared to July.

According to the epidemiological data, as of August 30th, 2021, 115,263 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 507 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.4%).

In the last 14 days (17 – 30 August, 2021), 3,722 cases were diagnosed. The median age was 30 years. Sex information was available for 3,680 (98.9%) cases, of which, 50.1% were males (n = 1,844), and 49.9% females (n = 1,836).

By place of exposure, information was available for 3,465 (93.1%) cases, of which 5.9% (n = 203) were imported and 94.1% (n = 3,262) were locally-acquired.

As of September 1st, 2021, 145 people were still hospitalized (currently notified and among those diagnosed till August 30th). The median age of patients still hospitalized due to COVID-19 (n = 145, including those discharged on that day) is 63 years ( 53-74 years), 52.8% (n = 76 out of 144 with available sex information) are males, and 39.4% (n = 52 out of 132 with information on district) are from Limassol district. Forty-nine cases (43%) out of 114 still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Of 29 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified and diagnosed till August 30th, 27 cases are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 57 (IQR: 48-67) years and 21 (72.4%) are males.

Over the last 14 days, 428,564 RT PCR and 206,331 rapid antigen tests have been performed.

By age group, cases included 996 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 years old (26.8%), 2,321 adults aged 20-59 years (62.4%), and 405 persons aged 60 years and older (10.9%). The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 30 years. The median age of adult cases ( 18+ years) is 36 years.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, district information was available for 3,502 (94.1%) cases, of which 1,189 (34%) were reported in Nicosia district, 1,024 (29.2%) in Limassol, 631 (18%) in Larnaka, 326 (9.3%) in Ammochostos, 325 (9.3%) in Pafos, and 7 (0.2%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad.

Deaths

Among cases diagnosed until August 30th 2021, 507 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until September 1st, 2021 (Case Fatality Risk – CFR: 0.4%). The COVID-19 associated mortality is 57.1 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 327 men (64.5%) and 180 (35.5%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 78 years. By district of residence, deceased cases were 184 (36.3%) from Limassol, 164 (32.5%) from Nicosia, 95 (18.7%) from Larnaka, 34 (6.7%) from Pafos, 23 (4.5%) from Ammochostos, five deaths (1%) occurred among cases for which district information was not available and two (0.4%) deaths were reported among cases who had a residence abroad. The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 14 days.

In total, 4.6% (n = 5,338) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of September 1st, 2021. The median age of hospitalized patients was 60 years. Excluding 12 cases (0.2%) for which sex information is not available, hospitalized cases were mainly males (n = 3,032; 56.9%).

Overall, 560 cases (10.5% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 66 years. ICU patients were mainly male (n = 355; 63.4%). The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 13 days.

As of September 1st, 2021 and based on records which rapidly evolve, of those diagnosed till August 30th, 29 cases are still in ICU (including deaths / discharged on that day). The median age of current ICU patients is 57 years and 21 (72.4%) are males.

A total of 541 ICU patients (96.6% of all ICU patients) have been intubated – currently 27 patients in ICU are intubated (including deaths/discharged/extubated on that day).

As of August 30th, 2021, among cases alive, 97.2% (n = 111,502) of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation.