National Report notes significant decrease of Covid19 cases

As of January 26th, 2021 a total of 30,136 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Cyprus and 193 patients died due to the disease, (case fatality risk: 0.6%), the National Surveillance Report issued on Friday says.

The Ministry of Health notes that a significant decrease of cases and admissions to hospitals is recorded but the burden in the Intensive Care Units continues to be high but without an increase in the number of patients.

It adds that the rate of positivity is declining in the general population, taking into account the antigen and  PCR tests, and ranges between 1% and 3%.

The Ministry also points out that despite the improvement of the epidemiological indicators, in view of the gradual lifting of the restrictive measures from February 1, great care is needed to avoid new outbreaks and deterioration of the epidemiological data.

According to the National Surveillance Report, in the last 14 days (13-26 Jan, 2021), 2,165 cases were diagnosed.

The median age was 39 years (Interquartile range -IQR: 25-55years); 50.9% were female (1,102), and 49.1% male (1,063).

By place of exposure 1.6% (35) were imported and 98.4% (2,130) were locally acquired.

As of January 27th, 2021,159 people were still hospitalised.  The median age of patients still hospitalised is 71 years (IQR: 61-79years), 59.1% (94) are males, and 33.3% (53) are from Limassol district.

Of 39 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified, 38 are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 71 (IQR: 63-76) years and 23 (59%) are males. Twenty-four (61.5%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

Over the last 14 days, 26,328RT PCR and 111,662 rapid tests have been performed (2,964.9RT PCR and 12,573.5 rapid tests per 100,000 population).

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 904 (41.8%) were reported in Limassol district, 696 (32.2%) in Nicosia, 321(14.8%) in Larnaka, 124 (5.7%) in Pafos, 77(3.6%) in Famgusta, and 43 (2%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

Among cases, 193 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in Cyprus until January 27th, 2021 (Case Fatality Risk-CFR: 0.6%). The COVID-19 associated mortality is 21.7 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 130 men (67.4%) and 63 (32.6%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 82 years (IQR: 74-87years).

In total, 4.9% (1,474) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of January 27th, 2021.The median age of hospitalised patients was 66 years (IQR: 52-78years). Hospitalised cases were mainly males (859; 58.3%).The median age of patients still hospitalised as of 27th of January, 2021 (159) is 71 years (IQR: 61-79years), 59.1% (94 ) are males, and 33.3% (53) are from Limassol district. One-hundred-eight cases (67.9%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Overall, 156 cases (10.6% of all hospitalised patients) have been admitted to ICU.The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 70years (IQR: 62-76years). ICU patients are mainly male (105; 67.3%).

As of January 27th, 2021, among cases alive, 83% (24,929) of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation of which 1,315 (5.3%) tested negative two consecutive times, and 23,614 (94.7%) have been released as per later guidelines.

