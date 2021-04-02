National Report: 4,871 COVID cases detected during 17-30 March period

Between 17 – 30 March, 2021 4,871 COVID cases were diagnosed on the island and the total case fatality risk stands at 0.6%, according to the National Surveillance Report.

The Report was published Friday and includes figure until March 30th when a total of 44,441 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 259 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.6%).

The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 548.5 per 100,000 population and the median age was 35 years; 52.1% were females , 47.8% males and for five cases information is not currently available (0.1%).

Of these cases, 1.6% (n = 78) were imported and 98.4% (n = 4,793) were locally-acquired.

On March 31st a total of 192 people were still hospitalized and their median age is 63 years, 59.9% (n = 115) are males, and 56.3% (n = 108) are from Limassol district. Hundred-thirty cases (67.7%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Of 26 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified, 22 were intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 67 (IQR: 61-75) years and 20 (76.9%) are males. Twenty-one (80.8%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

Over the last 14 days, 58,847 PCR and 573,258 rapid antigen tests have been performed.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 2,430 (49.9%) were reported in Limassol district, 1,240 (25.5%) in Nicosia, 603 (12.4%) in Larnaka, 298 (6.1%) in Pafos, 211 (4.3%) in Ammochostos, and 89 (1.8%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The Report shows that in the last 14 days (17 – 30 March, 2021), 31.1% (n = 1,516) reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 68.9% (n = 3,355) reported at least one symptom.

In the last 14 days (17 – 30 March, 2021), 1,185 cases (24.3%) reported at least one comorbidity.

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 29.2 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 172 men (66.4%) and 87 (33.6%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 81 years (IQR: 73-87 years). By district of residence, deceased cases were 95 (36.7%) from Limassol, 89 (34.4%) from Nicosia, 43 (16.6%) from Larnaka, 18 (6.9%) from Pafos, 11 (4.2%) from Ammochostos, and three deaths (1.2%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 13 days (IQR: 7-20 days).

Among cases, 313 deaths (all causes) were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until March 31st, 2021 (CFR: 0.7%).

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 35.2 per 100,000 population.

In total, 5.4% (n = 2,386) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of March 31st, 2021. The median age of hospitalized patients was 64 years (IQR: 52-75 years). Hospitalized cases were mainly males (n = 1,387; 58.1%).

The median age of patients still hospitalized until March 31st, 2021 (n = 192, including those discharged on that day) is 63 years (IQR: 54-71 years), 59.9% (n = 115) are males, and 56.3% (n = 108) are from Limassol district. Hundred-thirty cases (67.7%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Overall, 244 cases (10.2% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 69 years (IQR: 61-76 years). ICU patients were mainly male (n = 167; 68.4%).

The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 13 days (IQR: 8-22 days).

Until March 31st, 2021 and based on records which rapidly evolve, 26 cases are still in ICU (including deaths / discharged on that day). The median age of current ICU patients is 67 (IQR: 61-75) years and 20 (76.9%) are males. Twenty-one (80.8%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 2.9 per 100,000 population (as of March 31st, 2021, including deaths/discharged on that day). A total of 231 ICU patients (94.7% of all ICU patients) have been intubated – currently there are 22 patients intubated in ICU (including deaths/discharged/extubated on that day).

By March 31st, 2021, among cases alive, 83.6% (n = 36,872) of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation. For symptomatic cases, or for cases hospitalised, a COVID-19 case can be considered cured after the resolution of symptoms and two negative tests for SARS-CoV-2 at 24-hour interval at least.

For asymptomatic cases, or for persons isolated at home, the negative tests to document virus clearance should be obtained at a minimum of 14 days after the initial positive test (end of the quarantine period).

