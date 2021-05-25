NewsLocalNational Guard officer injured during exercise, dies in hospital

National Guard officer injured during exercise, dies in hospital

A National Guard exercise ended tragically this morning when an officer was seriously injured.

According to an announcement of the Defense Ministry, the man unfortunately lost his life while the Police is investigating the accident.

The incident occurred at a region of Trooditissa and the officer fell from a great high during an scheduled educational activity on “military research at high level.”

He was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital by helicopter and the doctors of duty there ascertained his death.

By gavriella
