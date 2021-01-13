National Guard fill the Capitol during impeachment hearings

As the House of Representatives gathered on Wednesday (January 13) to consider impeaching Donald J. Trump for his role in an assault on American democracy, National Guard troops lined the interior of the U.S. Capitol, which just five days before was stormed by the president’s supporters.

As many as 15,000 National Guard troops, included some armed members, have been ordered to Washington, D.C., to secure the city before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, with new fencing and other security measures engulfing the U.S. Capitol area.

(Reuters)