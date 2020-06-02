National Guard exercise underway, no reservists participating

“Nikitis-Dimitra 2020” National Guard exercise started on Tuesday and will wrap up on Friday, for the first time without the participation of reservists, Defence Ministry spokesperson, Christos Pieris, has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Due to the measures taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no reservists have been invited to participate in the exercise, Pieris said. The number of reservists is approximately 6,500.

Pieris noted that that the exercise is taking place in all the districts of the government-controlled areas of Cyprus. All branches of the armed forces will take part – ground forces, military aviation and maritime forces – and National Guard operation plans as well as logistical plans will be tested, he added.

He went on to say that the exercise is taking place in the framework of the National Guard staff training and is taking place taking seriously into consideration the measures which are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also said that this is the first military exercise taking place after the relaxation of the restrictive measures due to COVID-19.

Pieris said that Defence Minister, Savvas Angelides, will watch some phases of the exercise taking place in different sites.

Meanwhile Pieris told CNA that 70% of the new conscripts have registered to the platform that has been created by the Ministry.

The web platform was launched on May 12 for draftees to complete and upload all papers involved for their conscription. The last day of submitting all documents is June 12 and Pieris called on those who haven uploaded their papers yet to do it on time.

(CNA)