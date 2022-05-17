National Guard accident: driver and co-driver of jeep testify

The Larnaca Police members that are investigating the conditions under which a jeep overturned during a test drive at a National Guard camp and as a result a contract soldier was killed, took the testimonies of the jeep’s driver and a co-driver.

According to Phileleftheros information, at the time the two had received instructions to refuel the jeep following the lesson and that the jeep was overturned at a small hill near a turn. They both seem to have said that they were moving at normal speed and not very fast.

Experts will also examine the vehicle to make sure there was no mechanical or electrical failure.

Investigations continue both by the Police and by the Inspector General of the Army following orders by the National Guard General Staff Chief.