National COVID-19 Surveillance Report indicates increased activity of the virus

The particularly increased activity of SARS-CoV-2 infection is demonstrated on Friday through he National Surveillance Report.

The report notes that as of December 6th, 136,147 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 606 died due to COVID-19 and a case fatality risk of 0.4%.

In the last 14 days (23 November – 6 December 2021), 6,685 cases were diagnosed with the median age 33 years and females slightly higher than men, at 50.5% (3,375) and 49.4% for males (3,303).

By place of exposure, information was available for 6,583 (98.5%) cases, of which 3.5% (231) were imported and 96.5% (6,352) were locally-acquired.

As of December 8th, 2021, 127 people were still hospitalized. The median age of patients still hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 65 years (55-74 years), 55.9% (71) are males, and 37.4% (46 out of 123 with information on district) are from Nicosia district. Fifty-nine cases (57.3%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

As of December 8th, 2021, of 20 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified and diagnosed till December 6th, 19 (95%) are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 67 (IQR: 62-71) years and 12 (60%) are males. Ten (55.6%) ICU patients have comorbidities.

A total of 108,513 RT PCR and 1,022,002 rapid antigen tests have been performed in the last 14 days.

By age group, cases included 2,019 individuals aged 0-19 years-old (30.2%), 3,912 individuals aged 20-59 years (58.5%), and 754 individuals aged 60 years and older (11.3%). The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 33 years.The median age of adult cases (18 years) is 40 years.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, district information was available for 6,591 (98.6%) cases, of which 2,702 (41%) were reported in Nicosia district, 1,445 (21.9%) in Limassol, 1,186 (18%) in Larnaca, 872 (13.2%) in Pafos, 379 (5.8%) in Ammochostos.

Regarding the clinical features, from 23 November – 6 December, 5,615 (84%) cases of which 8% (447) reported no symptoms and 92% (5,168) reported at least one symptom.

As far as deaths are concerned, among cases diagnosed until December 6th 2021, 606 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic until December 8th and a Case Fatality Risk of 0.4%.

Most deaths concerned men with 389 (64.2%) and 217 (35.8%) women and Limassol ranked first by district residence, 214 (35.3%) from Limassol, 188 (31%) from Nicosia, 113 (18.7%) from Larnaca, 50 (8.3%) from Pafos, 32 (5.3%) from Ammochostos.

As far as Hospitalization and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, a total, 4.5% (6,108) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of December 8th, 2021. The median age of hospitalized patients was 60 years.