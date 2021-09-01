National Council to be briefed by President on developments on Cyprus issue

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will preside over a meeting of the National Council on Wednesday morning to discuss the latest developments on the Cyprus problem, ahead of his trip to New York later this month, where he will attend the UN General Assembly and have a meeting with the UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres.

Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos, said in a statement last week that President Anastasiades will brief the members of the Council on the latest developments on the Cyprus issue as well as his proposal to the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, following statements by the latter on the government`s decision to revoke passports of the Cyprus Republic from 14 Turkish Cypriots, among them Tatar.

President Anastasiades said in statements last month replying to Tatar’s statements following a cabinet’s decision to revoke the Cyprus Republic’s passports of 14 Turkish Cypriot ‘officials` that “the Greek Cypriot community insists and is completely ready to accept the restoration of the constitutional order with Turkish Cypriots returning to the executive, legislative, judicial authority and the other services of the Republic, based on the provisions of the 1960 Constitution, and the simultaneous start of negotiations to determine the areas which each community will have the right to administer, according to UN resolutions”.

Meanwhile, President Anastasiades informed on Tuesday evening the members of the Greek Cypriot negotiating team on his proposal to Tatar. CNA has learned that during the meeting, that lasted for 2.5 hours, the members of the team expressed various views and positions both in favour and against the approach to this issue.

The meeting took place with the participation of the Attorney General, George Savvides, and the members of the negotiating team were also briefed on the decision taken for the Republic of Cyprus to submit a 5th interstate appeal at the European Court of Human Rights of the Council of Europe (ECHR) against Turkey’s plans to alter the status of Varosha, the fenced off area of Turkish occupied Famagusta.

As regards a possible visit by the UNSG`s special envoy, Jane Holl Lute, to Cyprus, a source has told CNA that such a visit is not expected to take place within the next weeks. According to the source Lute has cited as reasons for this, developments in Afghanistan and Haiti, noting that the UNSG has given priority to these urgent issues.

The same source recalled that President Anastasiades will travel to New York later this month where he will participate in the UN General Assembly and will hold a meeting with the UN Secretary General.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

The government of the Republic of Cyprus has decided to revoke Cyprus’ passports held by fourteen “officials” of the Turkish northern occupying regime and members of the “committee for the opening of the fenced-off city of Varosha” as they undermine the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security of the Republic of Cyprus and promote the implementation of Turkey`s plans to change the status of the fenced off are of Varosha, in contradiction with the UN Security Council resolutions and more specifically resolutions 550 and 789, related to the fenced off area of Famagusta.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.