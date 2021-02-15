Photos NASCAR: Daytona 500

NASCAR: Daytona 500

Feb 14, 2021; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Austin Cindric (33) wreck during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Source:Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

