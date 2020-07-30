News World NASA's new Mars rover launches from Florida to seek signs of past...

NASA’s new Mars rover launches from Florida to seek signs of past life

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover vehicle is seen before taking off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA’s next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earth’s planetary neighbour.

The next-generation robotic rover – a car-sized six-wheeled scientific vehicle – is also scheduled to deploy a mini helicopter on Mars and test out equipment for future human missions to the fourth planet from the sun.

It is expected to reach Mars next February.

It soared into the sky under clear, sunny and warm conditions carried by an Atlas 5 rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance.

The launch took place after the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California where its mission engineers were located was rattled by an earthquake.

This marked NASA’s ninth journey to the Martian surface.

Perseverance is due to land at the base of an 820-foot-deep (250 meters) crater called Jezero, a former lake from 3.5 billion years ago that scientists suspect could bear evidence of potential past microbial life on Mars.

Scientists have long debated whether Mars – once a much more hospitable place than it is today – ever harboured life.

Water is considered a key ingredient for life, and the Mars billions of years ago had lots of it on the surface before the planet became a harsh and desolate outpost.

One of the most complex manoeuvres in Perseverance’s journey will be what mission engineers call the “seven minutes of terror,” when the robot endures extreme heat and speeds during its descent through the Martian atmosphere, deploying a set of supersonic parachutes before igniting mini rocket engines to gently touch down on the planet’s surface.

This was scheduled as the third launch from Earth to Mars during a busy month of July, following probes sent by the United Arab Emirates and China. The state from which the rover was launched, Florida, is currently one of the hot spots in the United States for the corona virus pandemic.

Aboard Perseverance is a 1.8 kg autonomous helicopter named Ingenuity that is due to test powered flight on Mars for the first time.

Since NASA’s first Mars rover Sojourner landed in 1997, the agency has sent two others – Spirit and Opportunity – that have explored the geology of expansive Martian plains and detected signs of past water formations, among other discoveries.

NASA also has successfully sent three landers – Pathfinder, Phoenix, InSight.

The United States has plans to send astronauts to Mars in the 2030s under a program that envisions using a return to the moon as a testing platform for human missions before making the more ambitious crewed journey to Mars.

Perseverance will conduct an experiment to convert elements of the carbon dioxide-rich Martian atmosphere into propellant for future rockets launching off the planet’s surface, or to produce breathable oxygen for future astronauts.

The rover also is intended to help bring Martian rock samples back to Earth, collecting materials in cigar-sized capsules and leaving them in various spots on the surface for retrieval by a future “fetch” rover.

That planned rover is expected to launch the samples back into space to link up with other spacecraft for an eventual Earth homecoming around 2031.

Source: Reuters London

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleFamous face queue outside Madame in Tussauds London

Top Stories

World

NASA’s new Mars rover launches from Florida to seek signs of past life

Maria Bitar -
NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to...
Read more
World

Famous face queue outside Madame in Tussauds London

Maria Bitar -
The waxworks of some current famous personalities have been prominently displayed in a queue outside Madame Tussauds in London and some are even decked...
Read more
World

Greece: Use of masks extended to all retail stores, pharmacies, hair salons

Maria Bitar -
The government extended the obligatory use of masks to all retail stores including libraries, massage and tattoo parlours as was published on Wednesday in...
Read more
Local

Themistokleous’ appeal rejected

Maria Bitar -
The Supreme Court rejected former DISY MP Andreas Themistokleous' appeal for the now infamous case of the violation of the speed limit, unanimously accepting...
Read more
Local

Nicosia by-pass motorway to be constructed in five stages

Annie Charalambous -
A Nicosia by-pass motorway to be constructed in five stages aims to alleviate traffic jams created upon entering the capital, the Communications and Works...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Famous face queue outside Madame in Tussauds London

Maria Bitar -
The waxworks of some current famous personalities have been prominently displayed in a queue outside Madame Tussauds in London and some are even decked...
Read more
World

Greece: Use of masks extended to all retail stores, pharmacies, hair salons

Maria Bitar -
The government extended the obligatory use of masks to all retail stores including libraries, massage and tattoo parlours as was published on Wednesday in...
Read more
World

UK worried about second wave in Europe

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government...
Read more
World

Record number of Black women set to run for U.S. Congress

Annie Charalambous -
Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was the second Black student to attend her local...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros