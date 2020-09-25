News Local NASA Space Apps Challenge to be held virtually in Limassol

NASA Space Apps Challenge to be held virtually in Limassol

The prestigious NASA Space Apps Challenge will be held in Limassol again this year, albeit virtually due to coronavirus restrictions.
The challenge will take place from Friday October 2 to Sunday October 4, a simultaneous event held in more than 200 cities around the world, Executive Secretary of the Rotary Club of Limassol Berengaria Cosmopolitan Nigel Howarth, one of the event sponsors said.
“A few teams have signed up already and it is a great event but they won’t all get a chance to chat face to face and discuss matters this year,” he said.
Since its inception in 2012, NASA’s International Space Apps Challenge has become the world’s largest global hackathon that engages thousands of people from around the world to use NASA’s open data to build innovative solutions to challenges faced on Earth and in space.
It aims to inspire local communities to come together, think intensely and create solutions to important problems.
Teams from Cyprus have won two first international prizes as well as a second international prize during the last seven years, Howarth said. Both winning teams were invited to the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral by NASA.
Participants must be over the age of 16.
This year’s theme is Take Action, a reminder that people can make a difference and be a part of the solution to the world’s challenges, and there are seven challenge categories on issues affecting Earth and space.
Interested parties must register now and pick a project. Participants form a group but register individually.
“We encourage people to invite friends to sign up. Typical Space Apps teams have two to six participants (the limit is six members per team). Space Apps is all about collaboration and the most successful teams are often ones with a diverse set of skills and expertise, coding, storytelling, creativity, data, science, engineering, technology and more,” the website notes.
Spaces and resources will be available at the IMS School in Limassol should teams want to meet in person, but support will be given to everyone virtually.
Two teams will be chosen to compete for the Global awards given by NASA. Global winners will be featured on NASA’s Space Apps website and invited to visit NASA in the USA. Awards will also be given at the Limassol event and each participant will be provided with a certificate.

To take part in the event, register at https://2020.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/limassol/

 

By Andreas Nicolaides
Previous articleCape Greco becomes main point of entry for migrants this year
Next articleGreece, Cyprus had highest number of dentists among EU states in 2018

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Two road accidents – Caution: Slippery ground due to rain

Maria Bitar -
Two traffic accidents occurred on Friday afternoon on the highway. According to police, one happened near Alampra and the second near Lympia. It is noted that...
Read more
World

UPDATED – Two injured in Paris stabbing attack (live video & photos)

Maria Bitar -
Two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris, a police source said. One of the...
Read more
Local

COVID provides challenge for Customs officers

Maria Bitar -
SBA Customs and Immigration officials have revealed measures relating to COVID-19 test certificates at the crossing points in Pergamos and Strovilia have led to...
Read more
Local

Disagreements over simultaneous transmission of lessons for e-learning

Maria Bitar -
All three educational organisations – the Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organisation (POED), the Secondary school teachers association (OELMEK) and the Association of Teachers of Technical...
Read more
Local

Greece, Cyprus had highest number of dentists among EU states in 2018

Annie Charalambous -
Among the EU Member States, Greece and Cyprus had the highest numbers of licenced to practice dentists per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018, according to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

COVID provides challenge for Customs officers

Maria Bitar -
SBA Customs and Immigration officials have revealed measures relating to COVID-19 test certificates at the crossing points in Pergamos and Strovilia have led to...
Read more
Local

Disagreements over simultaneous transmission of lessons for e-learning

Maria Bitar -
All three educational organisations – the Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organisation (POED), the Secondary school teachers association (OELMEK) and the Association of Teachers of Technical...
Read more
Local

Greece, Cyprus had highest number of dentists among EU states in 2018

Annie Charalambous -
Among the EU Member States, Greece and Cyprus had the highest numbers of licenced to practice dentists per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018, according to...
Read more
Local

Cape Greco becomes main point of entry for migrants this year

Maria Bitar -
Ayia Napa's Cape Greco has become the main point of entry by sea for migrants this year with 10 out of a total of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros