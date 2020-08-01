News World NASA astronauts riding SpaceX capsule poised for weekend return

NASA astronauts riding SpaceX capsule poised for weekend return

A close-up view of the Starship SN5 and the engine test site seen after after its successful static engine test at the SpaceX Boca Chica facilities in Texas, U.S., in this July 30, 2020 satellite image by Maxar. Satellite image ?2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. MUST NOT OBSCURE WATERMARK.

The two NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX’s new Crew Drago are due to return on Sunday after a nearly four-month voyage that marked NASA’s first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who launched to the space station in May, are expected to board Crew Dragon around 5:30 p.m. ET and splash down at one of seven landing sites in the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Ocean at about 2:48 p.m. ET on Sunday.

NASA and SpaceX are monitoring the path of Hurricane Isaias, a category 1 cyclone approaching Florida’s east coast that could force officials to postpone the homecoming into next week. “We have plenty of opportunities here in August and we’re in no hurry to come home,” NASA’s commercial crew manager Steve Stich said, adding the next return opportunity opens on Monday should Isaias force a delay.

Stich said Crew Dragon, an acorn-shaped pod that can seat up to seven astronauts, has been in a “very healthy” condition since docking on May 31 to the space station, where astronauts have been conducting tests and monitoring how the spacecraft performs over time in space.

Upon a successful splashdown, the spacecraft will have completed its final key test to prove it can transport astronauts to and from space — a task SpaceX has accomplished dozens of times with its cargo-only capsule but never before with humans aboard.

“The water landing portion of it is pretty challenging from a physiological standpoint, just after coming back from being in microgravity,” Hurley, a veteran of two shuttle missions, told reporters in a phone briefing on Friday.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX became the first private company to send humans to orbit in May with the launch of Behnken and Hurley, who will have spent more than two months on the space station upon returning.

The mission marked the first time NASA launched humans from U.S. soil since its shuttle program retired in 2011. Since then the United States has relied on Russia’s space program to launch its astronauts to the space station.

Hoping to galvanize a commercial space marketplace, NASA awarded nearly $8 billion to SpaceX and Boeing Co collectively in 2014 to develop dueling space capsules, experimenting with a contract model that allows the space agency to buy astronaut seats from the two companies.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHeath Ministry clarifies where mask-wearing is mandatory
Next articleHurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

Top Stories

World

Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

Annie Charalambous -
Hurricane Isaias strengthened slightly as it lashed the Bahamas on Saturday, bearing down on Florida and was expected to approach the southeast of the...
Read more
World

NASA astronauts riding SpaceX capsule poised for weekend return

Annie Charalambous -
The two NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's new Crew Drago are due to return on Sunday after a...
Read more
Local

Heath Ministry clarifies where mask-wearing is mandatory

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has made mask-wearing compulsory in all indoor public spaces and the Health Ministry on Saturday clarified exactly where this new coronavirus preventive measure...
Read more
Local

Cyprus House plenum refuses to ratify EU-Canada trade agreement

Annie Charalambous -
The House plenum has refused to ratify the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the European Union and Canada. After a long debate on...
Read more
Local

Five new coronavirus outbreaks detected, all in Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Saturday announced five new coronavirus cases out of a total of 990 tests processed overnight. All five cases detected are...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

Annie Charalambous -
Hurricane Isaias strengthened slightly as it lashed the Bahamas on Saturday, bearing down on Florida and was expected to approach the southeast of the...
Read more
World

U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by at least 1,453 late on Friday, the biggest one-day increase since May 27, to reach a...
Read more
World

Greece extends mask-wearing requirement as coronavirus infections flare up

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory in all indoor public spaces and also in outdoor spaces where proper social distancing cannot be observed, its deputy civil...
Read more
World

As workers sweat, pressure grows on employers to turn down the heat

Annie Charalambous -
After a survey of more than 1,600 outdoor workers and slum dwellers in Vietnam's steamy cities revealed two-thirds experienced symptoms of heat exhaustion during...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros